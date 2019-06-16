Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to witness the much-awaited India-Pakistan World Cup 2019 match Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a picture with his son Aryan and said, “Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!

The jerseys donned by the father-son duo had the names of the iconic characters from The Lion King — King Musafa and Simba — etched on it.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash at the Old Trafford in Manchester Sunday might be hit by scattered showers throughout the day. On Saturday, there was slight relief as rain had stopped pouring in the afternoon which has resulted into dampened areas on the field.

The weather forecast early on Sunday shows continuous rain which took a halt at around 07:00 AM (IST) in the morning. Considering the importance of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match, the toss might take place early.