Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Tuesday said that the coastal state’s government was mulling making HIV tests mandatory before the registration of marriages.

“We are considering making an HIV test compulsory for the prospective couples before registration of marriage in Goa. It is not mandatory right now,” Rane said.

Rane, who is also a Minister for Law, added that the proposal to make HIV testing compulsory before marriage was being vetted by the Law Department.

“If it is cleared by the Department soon, then we will table the law in the monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly,” Rane said.

The monsoon session will begin July 15.

In 2006, a similar proposal was mooted by then Health Minister Dayanand Narvekar, with the Goa cabinet approving the legislation making HIV testing mandatory before marriage.

But the initiative did not reach fruition.

