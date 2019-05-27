Bhubaneswar: Low-cost airline GoAir, which has operations from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Sunday launched its ‘Mega Million Sale’ for domestic routes with fares starting Rs 899 (all-inclusive). GoAir operates four flights connecting BPIA — two in arrivals and as many in departures.

According to GoAir officials, 10 lakh seats are up for grabs for travel from June 15 to December 31. The 3-day booking window will open May 27 and close May 29.

GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said the initiative is a manifestation of the airline’s endeavour to make air travel affordable. The offer, though, is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference. “In addition, GoAir is offering a host of special discounts,” Wadia said.

GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. It also flies to four international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi. Currently, GoAir operates over 270 daily flights and approximately 1,900 flights weekly.

PNN