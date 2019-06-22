Bhubaneswar: A black and white photograph depicting a goat detained in a police station has gone viral. The picture was allegedly taken inside Dhauli police station in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Sulochana Biswal from Babja village under Niali police limits had filed a complaint with Niali cops informing them that her goat had been stolen from her shed.

The police started an investigation into the incident and informed nearby stations as well. Dhauli police recovered the goat from a burglar while he was trying to sell it to a bargain hunter in Bhubaneswar.

Cops arrested the burglar and brought him to the police station along with the goat. Both were handed over to Niali Police Thursday. The goat was allegedly kept in custody for a short while until it was handed over to the concerned authorities and the picture was taken at that time.

Inspector In-charge Jayadev Biswajit, however, claimed that the burglar and the goat were handed over to the Niali police and the goat was never taken into police custody.

PNN