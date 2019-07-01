Bhubaneswar: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the state’s geology department have found gold deposits in various locations spread over eight districts of Odisha, steel and mines minister Prafulla Mallik told the State Assembly, Monday.

“A preliminary survey conducted by the Directorate of Geology and GSI has shown the presence of gold deposits at several places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul and Boudh districts,” Mallik said.

The deposits have been tracked down to Saleikana, Dimirimunda, Karadanga, Gopur, Gajaipur, Kusakala and Adala in Keonjhar district; Jashipur, Suriaguda, Ruanshi, Idelakucha, Maredihi, Suleipat hills and Badam hills area of Mayurbhanj district; Digajharan, Maladihi, Ghogar and Giringakela of Sundargarh district; Karaka in Nabarangpur; Rongpanta, Garia, Dashmantapur and Kolaru area along with Kolab river bed in Koraput district; Sunapadar, Kyang and Gobindapali in Malkangiri; Tikira and Samakoi river bed side in Angul; and Mahanadi river bed side in Boudh district.

During the survey, it was found that smaller gold mines spread over vast areas are not economically viable. Consequently, the government has not taken any measures to explore the mines so far, he added.