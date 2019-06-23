Malkangiri: A young sarpanch is being appreciated for being a godsend for a woman who desperately needed blood after giving birth to a baby boy through caesarean section.

According to locals, Menaka — wife of Krushna Bhukia from Nanda slum under Tandapali panchayat in sadar block of Malkangiri district — went into labour Friday night.

Family members immediately admitted her at the district headquarter hospital here. After conducting several tests, the doctors sought permission from family members for caesarian section. Following the operation, Menaka gave birth to a son. However, the doctors needed blood to be transfused to her immediately.

Even though the family members went to the blood bank here, they had to return empty handed as it had no stock of the required blood group.

At a time when the family was in great distress to get a unit of blood arranged for Menaka, Tandapali sarpanch Nanda Kumar Ajmaro reached the hospital and offered to donate blood. His noble deed saved the woman from imminent death.

As the news broke, wishes started pouring in for the sarpanch congratulating him for his large-heartedness.

PNN