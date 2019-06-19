BHUBANESWAR: City folks have gone through a period of intense heat and humidity in the last few days. While many hospitals have admitted sun-stroke cases, people prefer to stay at homes to avoid any such untoward incident.

However, there is little or no respite for working professionals working in day shifts. To ease the pain of daily commuters, a few individuals were seen serving cool beverages in the capital. A team comprising Sajal Seth, Satyanarayan Maharana and Smruti Singh has been working tirelessly everyday to help people combat summer blues. The team serves Rasna juice, lemonades, Dahi Pani and Lassi among other beverages.