Bahanaga: A coal-laden train caught fire at Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district Sunday.

Firefighters rushed to the station and brought the blaze under control. The goods train was on its way from Paradip to Nimapur station in Kharagpur.

The train halted at the Bahanaga station due to overloading, it was learnt. Some passengers at the station saw smoke billowing out of the bogie-16 of the train at 10.30am and intimated the railway staff.

Fire firefighters from Soro took up an hour-long exercise to control the fire.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Station manager RN Behera said a probe will be conducted into the incident.

PNN