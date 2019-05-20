Bamra: A major mishap was averted after a coal laden train got disconnected from its six bogies and ran for half a kilometre down near Haripada rail gate, about 35-km from Bamra railway station in Sambalpur district Monday.

The incident occurred at 10.45 am. The incident occurred as the lock (couple) got opened from top and disconnected from the engine, railway officials said. However, no casualty was reported during the incident.

The matter came to the fore after the guard realised the mistake and immediately apprised the train driver over walkie-talkie.

Later, the engine and 50 coal laden bogies returned in reverse gear on the same line following which driver Arun Kumar, assistant driver Dinesh Kumar and guard Rajan Kumar joined the coupling of the bogies.

When contacted, Bamra station manager T Nayak said he has no information about the incident as he is yet to receive any complaint.

Divisional Traffic Inspector of Railway (DTI) Nilamadhab Sahu also claimed that he has no information about the incident. He however said, such incidents often take place in old goods train where the lock system has become loose and due to jerking on the tracks.

Notably, the coal-laden train was on its way to West Bengal loaded with coal from the coal mines in Brajarajrajnagar.

Meanwhile in Rourkela, passengers travelling in Titlagarh-Howrah Ispat Express created ruckus Monday as air-conditioning in four bogies was inoperative in the sweltering heat.

The train which was scheduled to depart Rourkela station at 11:40 am was detained here for hours with passengers clamouring for the repair of the ACs.

According to reports, the air-conditioner in bogies C1,C2, C3 and B1 had stopped functioning before reaching Jharsuguda. Despite repeated requests, the cooling system was not fixed.

The train was detained in Kalunga station for a couple of hours, due to the same reason. Railway authorities and police officials tried to pacify the travellers but to no avail. Passengers are of the opinion that though one can travel in general coaches in this heat, travelling in compact AC compartments without AC is stifling, without proper ventilation.

As per latest reports, the air conditioning units have been restored and the train has resumed its journey.