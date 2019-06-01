New Delhi: Google has apologised for erroneously sending a video message in bulk to its Google Duo users by the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Video conferencing platform Google Duo accidentally sent a message from Kohli to users around the world.

In the video, Kohli is seen saying “thank you for the wishes and keep cheering for thr team India on Duo”.

Google later issued a statement, saying the video message was sent accidentally to unintended recipients.

“This was not an ad — it was a message that users in India were intended to receive as a thank you if they chose to participate in an upcoming Duo promotion,” the company said in a statement late Friday.

Android users took to Redditt to report the glitch.

Interestingly, the video message was shared with users in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia but not in India.

IANS