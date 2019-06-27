Cuttack: Soon officials of the district administration would visit people of various localities to listen to their grievances.

The officials would also make people aware of various developmental programmes of the state government as part of Grievances of People at their Doorsteps (GOPAD) initiative, launched by newly-appointed district collector Bhabani Shankar Chayini recently.

“The officials will take immediate steps to address people’s grievances,” said an official of the district administration.

Chayini has held several rounds of discussions with the officials of the district administration for proper implementation of GOPAD initiative, sources said.

It is learnt that the Collector has formed two teams to visit various localities of Cuttack and listen to people’s grievances. Members of the two teams would visit various localities of the Silver City within 8 am to 9.30 am every day.

“The Chief Minister has introduced several measures to make the state government and district administrations accountable to the people. Through GOPAD initiative the administration would come to know about people’s views on the implementation of developmental schemes,” said the official.

Active participation in GOPAD initiative would help officials boost their achievements. “We would extend GOPAD initiative to every block and tehsil of Cuttack district,” said the Collector.

The district Collector has also visited several areas of the city to take stock of preparations for the upcoming Rath Yatra. He reviewed issues related to road repair, sanitation and other civic issues in localities like railway station area, College Square, Ranihaat, Dolamundai and Seminary Chhak.

The Collector has asked the officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to construct toilet blocks near Railway Settlement School and Ravenshaw Junior College in the city here.

He also directed the officials to put up information boards for drainage and other development projects in city.