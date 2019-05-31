Berhampur: Much awaited Gopalpur Eco-Retreat Hub is in trouble after Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority (OCZMA) directed the Ganjam district Collector to halt the ongoing construction works of the facility citing that the construction violates section-19 of Environment Protection Act-1986.

This is the second time the authority has asked the Collector to stop the construction work as the Collector had just ignored the earlier direction. The construction is undergoing under the Collector’s protection, it has been alleged.

This controversial Eco-Retreat Hub is under construction over 45.44 acre of land under Udayapur mouza. This hub, being built on behalf of Berhampur Development Authority (BDA), will have the components like 12 guest houses, two restaurants, food court and an administrative building at a cost of Rs 8.96 crore.

Earlier this year ‘Odisha Belabhumi Surakhya Parishad’, an outfit working for the safety of the coast, raised an objection to this project. President of this outfit Jagannath Bastia had lodged a complaint with the Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority in the month of January this year.

He mentioned in his complaint that the sand beach acts like a wall between the sea tides and nearby human habitations. It is the sand beach for which the tides cannot move up to the coastal areas.

The protection of the sand beach has a mention in the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) of the Environment Protection Act-1986. According to the CRZ, no construction of any type can be undertaken within 500 metres off sea line. On the contrary, the hub is being constructed near the sea. This is violation of the rule, says the organisation.

The BDA has also not sought requisite permission from the Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Odisha State Pollution Control Board and the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

Citing the CRZ of being blatantly sidelined in getting the hub constructed, Bastia had pleaded with the Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority to stop the construction immediately.

Acting on the complaint, the authority had directed the Ganjam Collector and BDA Vice Chairman to investigate into the complaint February 5.

On the other hand, the Collector allegedly chose to be silent on the direction and did not conduct any investigation.

Finding the direction of the authority cutting on ice with the Collector, the Parishad had moved the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Department of Environment and Climate Change.

March 11 the Department of Environment and Climate Change had directed the Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority to investigate and take steps accordingly.

The Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority has again written to the Collector, enquiring if he has taken any action after getting the first letter.

Given the power vested with the Collector to take steps and stop any illegal construction work, the authority has asked him to stop the illegal construction and take legal action against those found guilty.

It may be mentioned here that, when the project was envisaged, it was then believed that the project would catapult the beach into one of the best tourist destinations in India.

PNN