Gope: Nearly 23 days after a minor was gangraped for three days by three men at a place under Gope police limits in Puri district, and 11 days after a complaint was lodged with the police against the accused men, police are yet to nab the miscreants.

Worse still, the cops tried their best to suppress the issue. It came to fore Monday when police got the survivor’s statement recorded at Nimapara court. Locals have accused the police of being incapable of arresting the accused and at the same time wanted to know why the police had kept such a sensitive incident away from media.

Sources said, Sagar Patra and Dushasan of Kalabuda Samili Alana village and Giridhari Nayak of Balidanda village allegedly abducted a Class VII girl of a village under Gope police limits at 7:00pm, June 16.

They kept her at a house near Nuamath under the outpost limits for three days and gang-raped her there.

Three days later, they dumped the minor at a place near her village at 10:00pm, June 18 and fled the spot. The survivor somehow reached her home and narrated her ordeal before her family members following which her brother lodged a complained with the police June 27.

The survivor’s brother has mentioned in the complaint that the accused had recorded the act in their mobile phones and threatened her sister of circulating the video on social media if she disclosed what happened to her.

Police sources said, the minor had been medically examined after getting the complaint. A case (Case No-86/19) was also registered.

That said, it has been alleged that the police instead of taking the incident seriously chose to sit on the complaint. The victim’s statement was recorded only Monday. The cops have neither seized the motorcycle used in the incident not have arrested the culprits.

Gope IIC Dillip Kumar Swain admitted it that a minor has been gangraped. “The investigation is on and very soon the accused will be put behind the bars,” he said.