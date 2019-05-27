For these Bollywood stars, age is just a number. Whether it is rejuvenating massages or cleansing juices, these stars have managed age well like fine wine. Here’s a look at some stars in their 40s, who could still make your hearts beat faster.

Sushmita Sen, 43

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen entered the forties club in 2015.

Shilpa Shetty, 43

The Mangalorean beauty will turn 43 in June this year. Can you believe this?

Ameesha Patel, 42

The “Gadar” actress will turn 42 June 9.

Aishwarya Rai