Mumbai: Kriti Sanon gave the world a formal introduction to her sister Nupur with a sweet new television commercial.

Kriti posted two TVCs from a hair oil brand in which she shares the screen with Nupur. “And here it is.. My tvc for Parachute Advanced with my most fav person in the world and now my fav co-actor too,” she captioned a video.

Kriti and Nupur are often spotted together at lunch and movie outings by the paparazzi. ““Nupur is one person I share everything with and she knows me in and out. At times we fight and drive each other crazy but also without a doubt she is my baby sister and we share a bond which is deep and like we call it, we share Gehra Love, which is pretty famous in our family,” Kriti told.

Kriti will be seen in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.