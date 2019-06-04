Mumbai: Kriti Sanon gave the world a formal introduction to her sister Nupur with a sweet new television commercial.
Kriti posted two TVCs from a hair oil brand in which she shares the screen with Nupur. “And here it is.. My tvc for Parachute Advanced with my most fav person in the world and now my fav co-actor too,” she captioned a video.
Kriti and Nupur are often spotted together at lunch and movie outings by the paparazzi. ““Nupur is one person I share everything with and she knows me in and out. At times we fight and drive each other crazy but also without a doubt she is my baby sister and we share a bond which is deep and like we call it, we share Gehra Love, which is pretty famous in our family,” Kriti told.
Kriti will be seen in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.
View this post on Instagram
Even in this day and age,I believe in fairytales. Fierce fairytales though. The ones where he’s got castles in his bones and magic in his efforts. The ones where nothing is left to luck and every moment is meaningful. The ones where she’s got some major flaws and is still called a princess. The fairytales I believe in are of real people,confident and kind people who don’t blame it on bad timing! • TBH. If I were Cinderella,I wouldn’t care about turning from a princess into an ordinary looking girl only to get extra time with my guy!! To hell with that stupid curfew! Carpe Diem!! Ha. 😈🥰
Leave a Reply