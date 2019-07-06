Tennis is an individual sport and it requires lot of power and stamina. At the same time, women’s tennis has a lot of players who could give the film stars a run for money with their looks and beauty.

Here is the list of beautiful tennis players of 2019:

Julia Görges:

Born November 2, 1988, this German made the heads turn with her looks apart from the talent on court. She has won seven singles and five doubles titles on the WTA Tour. WTA Elite Trophy during 2017-end was the biggest win she has achieved so far. Julia also has six singles and six doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit.

Eugenie Bouchard:

Bouchard is a Canadian tennis player who resides in Miami. At the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, she became the first Canadian-born player to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament in singles, finishing runner-up to Petra Kvitová. She also reached the semifinals of the 2014 Australian Open and 2014 French Open. Having won the 2012 Wimbledon girls’ title, she was named WTA Newcomer of the Year at the end of the 2013 WTA Tour. Finally, Bouchard received the WTA Most Improved Player award for the 2014 season and reached a career-high ranking of No. 5, becoming the first Canadian female tennis player to be ranked in the top 5 in singles.

Maria Sharapova: Born April 19, 1987, Maria Sharapova is a Russian professional tennis player. A United States resident since 1994, Sharapova has competed on the WTA tour since 2001. She has been ranked world No. 1 in singles on the WTA charts for five separate occasions, for a total of 21 weeks. She is one of ten women, and the only Russian, to hold the career Grand Slam. She is also an Olympic medalist, having won silver in women’s singles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Dominika Cibulková: She is Slovakian professional tennis player. Known for her quick and aggressive style of play, she has won eight WTA singles titles and two on the ITF Women’s Circuit. Cibulková has reached the quarterfinals of all the four Grand Slam tournaments. One of the most notable achievements of her career was a final appearance at the 2014 Australian Open, when she became the first female Slovak to reach the summit round of a Grand Slam. She also won the WTA Finals in 2016, becoming the fourth player (after Serena Williams in 2001, Maria Sharapova in 2004 and Petra Kvitová in 2011) to win the tournament on debut.

Maria Kirilenko: Born 25 January 1987, Kirilenko is a former professional tennis player from Russia. She won the 2002 US Open Girls’ Singles, and won her first title on the WTA Tour in 2005, defeating Anna-Lena Grönefeld in the China Open. She reached three Grand Slam singles quarterfinals, at the 2010 Australian Open, the 2012 Wimbledon Championships and the 2013 French Open. In women’s doubles, she reached two Grand Slam finals in the 2011 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open. Kirilenko won the 2012 WTA Tour Championships and was a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics. In June 2013, Kirilenko reached her career-high ranking of world No. 10. In September 2014, she played her last WTA event in Beijing.

PNN/Agencies