The wives or girlfriends of film stars and cricketers have always been under the scanner of the public eye. While many of these able ladies have let their professional goals to provide all the support, several others have retained theirs and have managed to strike a balance between career, home and celebrity status.

These ladies have proved well beyond that behind every successful man, there’s always a woman. Today, let’s have a look at the top 12 wives of Indian cricketers and their profession.

Anushka Sharma:

Sagarika Ghatge:

Sakshi Singh Dhoni

Former skipper MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi was engaged in Hotel management studies before marriage. She worked as a trainee at the Taj Bengal in Kolkata.

Ritika Sajdeh

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, is a sports manager who manages a number of sportspeople which includes Rohit Sharma as well. Ritika is a working woman and regular deals with sports events and matches.

Hazel Keech

The lady who is known for her exotic looks is a popular Bollywood actress and now wife of dashing cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi and Hazel tied the knot on November 30, 2016, in Chandigarh, which was a Gurudwara wedding. Hazel has already won many hearts with the item song ‘Aa Ante Amalapuram’.

Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra, wife of turbanator Harbhajan Singh, is an Indian actress. Basra made her Bollywood debut in Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Dil Diya Hai’. She also starred in movies like ‘The Train’, ‘Zilla Ghaziabad’, ‘Second Hand Husband’ etc. Geeta and Bhajji got married in 2015 and has a daughter, Hinaya Heer.

Priyanka Choudhary

Priyanka Chaudhary worked as an IT professional with a bank in Netherlands before marriage. She married her childhood friend and Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in 2015. Priyanka and Suresh Raina were blessed with a baby girl on 14th May 2016.

Vijeta Pendharkar

Vijeta Pendharkar is married to former Indian cricketer who affectionately called as ‘The Wall’. She is a medical surgeon by profession and has been consistent support for Dravid throughout his career.

Dipika Pallikal

Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal is married to Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik. Dipika is also the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the PSA women’s ranking. Dipika became the first Female squash player to be rewarded with the Arjuna Award. Dipika was also honored with the Padma Shri award which was given to her in 2014. Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal have truly made us proud with their respective games.

Anjali Tendulkar

Anjali Mehta Tendulkar, the name says who she is married to. Anjali is married to batting maestro and ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar. She is a paediatrician by her profession. Anjali gave up her well-built and promising medical career to look after her husband and kids.

Hasin Jahan

Wife of Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan, is a former Indian Model. She started her modeling career in Kolkata at a very young age. Ever since a little girl, Hasin Jahan dreamt of being a model and working in the film Industry. Before marriage, Hasin has served as a model for several years in her career.

Ayesha Mukherjee Dhawan

Ayesha Mukherjee who married Shikhar Dhawan is a sports fanatic. She is a well-trained kickboxer.

Dona Ganguly

Dona Ganguly is married to her childhood friend and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. She is an Indian Bengali Odissi dancer and owns a dancing institute named, ‘Diksha Manjari’, which has a capacity of more than 200 students. The institution was inaugurated by none other than “Lata Mangeshkar.”

Mayanti Langer

Mayanti is married to Stuart Binny who is an integral part of his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mayanti is a successful Indian journalist who is currently associated with STAR. She was a host in the 2010 FIFA World Cup broadcast in India. She has also hosted the 2015 world Cup for Star Sports. Along with this, Mayanti has hosted tournaments like Football Cafe on Zee Sports, 2010 common wealth games, 2011 Cricket World Cup, 2014 Indian Super League and a lot more.