Los Angeles: Actor Peter Dinklage, famously known for his role, Tyrion Lannister (GoT) , is currently in negotiations to co-star with Rosamund Pike in the upcoming thriller ‘I Care a Lot’.

This will be Dinklage’s first acting gig post the final season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’.

J Blakeson is directing the film from his own script, reported Variety. The film is produced under his own banner Sugar November along with Teddy Schwarzman’s production company Black Bear

Pike will essay the role of Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her clients’ detriment. But when she cherry picks her seemingly perfect client, she soon realizes looks are deceiving.

Dinklage’s role is being kept under wraps.

The shooting is scheduled to begin later this month.

