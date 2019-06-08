Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal will not hold the ‘At Home’ party on the occasion of Independence Day this year expressing solidarity with the people affected by cyclone Fani, an official said Saturday.

“In solidarity with people affected by Cyclone Fani in the state, Hon’ble Governor has decided not to hold the ‘At Home’ celebration on the occasion of Independence Day-2019,” a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

The move comes in view of the devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm that ravaged coastal districts of Odisha and killed at least 64 people after making a landfall in Puri May 3.

As part of ongoing practice, the governor hosts ‘At Home’ party at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day and Republic Day August 15 and January 26 respectively every year.

Dignitaries including the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, judges, Assembly Speaker, ministers, MPs from Odisha, MLAs and distinguished persons from different spheres of life are invited to the party.

Freedom fighters of the state are also felicitated on the occasion.

(PTI)