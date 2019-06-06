Bhubaneswar: Governor Ganeshi Lal Thursday visited Utkal University (UU) and reviewed the situation on its premises after Cyclone Fani damaged the varsity buildings and uprooted trees.

The Governor, who is also the UU Chancellor, met Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik and discussed restoration work at the varsity. He advised the VC to restore power supply at the varsity soon.

He also asked the authorities to look after the security and safety of students who faced difficulties during Fani and during the recently held students’ union election when many students complained of violence.

The Governor asked Patnaik to provide quality education to the students.

The Vice-Chancellor informed the Governor about the launch of a special purpose vehicle for implementing the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan in the varsity.

The VC told the Governor that the new Centre for Rural Studies will start functioning from October 2 at the UU’s new campus at Chandikhole.