Bhubaneswar: The BJD government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday admitted that it had failed to fulfil its promise to convert all kutcha houses in the state into pucca houses by 2019.

“Conversion of the left out kutcha houses into pucca houses will continue to be a priority of my government. Handing over land rights under Jaga Mission to slum dwellers residing in urban areas of the state will be among the priorities of my government,” Governor Ganeshi Lal said in his address to the first session of the 16th Assembly which commenced here Tuesday.

The ruling BJD, in its election manifesto for 2014 elections, had promised that it would provide shelter and security to all. “Home is a dream for everyone and the BJD will make this dream a reality. Every household in the state should have a pucca house. In a phased manner, all kutcha houses will be provided assistance for conversion to pucca houses,” the BJD had promised in its manifesto (point no-3).

The state government will take concrete measures to reduce poverty below five per cent over the next five years and announced a hike of the healthcare assistance for women from `7 lakh to `10 lakh.

“My government will lay emphasis on agriculture development and farmers’ welfare as a major strategy for bringing poverty below 5 per cent over the next five years,” Lal said in his speech.

While Bihar topped the list registering highest 33.34 per cent of poor people, Odisha followed with 32.59 per cent by 2011-12. The incidence of poverty had been 54.40 per cent and 57.20 per cent in Bihar and Odisha respectively in 2004-05, official data said.

Stating that the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme will continue as promised, the Governor said all farmers and landless agricultural labourers will get the benefit of the programme.

The government will provide interest free crop loans to small and marginal farmers up to `one lakh and invest `50,000 crore to upgrade irrigation facilities, he said.

Highlighting different government schemes such as Mission Shakti, the Governor said empowerment of women has been the key to the state’s progress.

Under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Odisha women will now get Rs 10 lakh for their treatment instead of Rs 7 lakh. Every widow and destitute woman will be covered under social security pension, he said.

“To take women empowerment to the next level, my government will ensure that Women SHGs under Mission Shakti will get government business worth Rs 50,000 crore. The WSHGs will be provided loans at zero per cent interest up to Rs 5 lakh,” he said adding Mission Shakti buildings will be constructed in each gram panchayat and district headquarters.

He said the government will provide education loans to students at 0 per cent interest and efforts will be made to create 30 lakh employment opportunities in six focus sectors. Around 75 per cent of jobs will be reserved for qualified local youth in all upcoming industries in the state, Lal said.

The Governor said composite modern urban hostels will be provided in 114 locations of the state to facilitate higher and job-oriented study facilities for all category students. An MSME welfare board will be set up to work for the sustenance and growth of those engaged in MSME sectors like priests, barbers and washermen.

Besides, an interest subvention scheme will be introduced for extension of credit to eligible MSMEs at concessional rate, the governor said. The government proposes to bring a new industrial policy in line with the perspective plan with emphasis on creation of job opportunities. Best-in-class industrial parks will be established for each of the focus sectors, he added.

The Governor said the government will make sincere efforts to register all workers in the unorganised sectors as beneficiaries under the Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board in phases within five years and cover them under different social security initiatives.

For development of tourism sector, Puri will be made a world heritage city and all places of tourist importance will be linked and way-side amenities be provided on major roads. Besides, district tourism councils will be formed in all the districts, he said, adding, “My government will attempt to connect the heritage Silver City of Cuttack with Smart City of Bhubaneswar by metro railway.”

Referring to Cyclone Fani which struck the state May 3, Lal said the state government is fully prepared to face all eventualities. “It undertook one of the biggest human evacuations in history with record 1.4 million people being shifted in just 24 hours preceding the landfall,” he said.