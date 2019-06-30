Bhubaneswar: Several cardiology experts in the state believe that with the advent of government health insurance schemes and other assistance, several surgeries relating to common heart ailments have become affordable.

Many cardiac surgeons who took part in a conference “Cardiocon” opined that more awareness is needed among the poor and marginalised sections of the society so that they come forward and get their heart ailments treated.

“Due to financial reasons many people ignore serious heart ailments like congenital heart problem but now with the advent of government assistance, surgeries could easily be done and lives could be saved. Heart diseases are now very common. It affects around eighty persons out of 1,000 in India,” said Dr Karunakara Padhy, a heart surgeon from the city.

Talking about the state of affairs in the state, Dr Padhy said, “The medical scenario of Orissa has been changing for the better for over a decade now. With the rise in medical technology and the advancement of procedures, the state is now equipped to handle all kinds of critical cases, especially heart related problems.”

Around 150 surgeons took part in the event and shared their ideas on heart diseases, the best practices, the recent advancements, etc. The event was organised by BR Kalinga Hospital in the city. According to The Odisha Economic Survey, every year 25,000 people reportedly die due to cardiovascular problems in Odisha.

Apart from this, the state is also witnessing a simultaneous surge in the incidence of heart failure, mostly among younger men and women who were earlier considered to be out of the risk bracket of this condition.