Bhubaneswar: In a bid to encourage investment in tourism sector, state government has allotted land to seven tourism projects to come up in various places of the state. The 7 projects are expected to bring in investment worth Rs 354 crore.

The Land Allotment Committee, headed by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, approved the land allotment for these projects at its meeting held at Secretariat, Thursday.

Tourism secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said, “Land has been allotted for seven projects in different parts of the state after due diligence and technical assessment for land requirement. These projects will bring in an investment of Rs 354.34 crore.”

The projects will be developed over a total area of around 79.5 acres out of which the government has decided to allot 42.5 acres of land while some project proponents have arranged for balance land from their own resources, he said.

According to official sources, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd will set up a golf resort at Satpada in Puri with an investment of Rs 125 crore whereas Swosti Vacations Club Pvt Ltd is going to develop Gopalpur Palm Resort at Udayapur in Ganjam at an investment of Rs 64.58 crore.

Government has also allotted land to Lalchand Resort Pvt Ltd for setting up of 4-star hotel at Trisulia in Cuttack (Rs 54.50 crore), Luxurio Assets Pvt Ltd for opening a resort at Gopalpur (Rs 49.80 crore) and Lifeline Multi Venture Pvt Ltd for setting up of a resort at Tampara in Ganjam district (Rs 49.80 crore).

Besides, a theme park and resort is to be developed near Rourkela by Krishna Holdings with investment of Rs 3.16 crore and a water park is to be developed at Basantpur near Sambalpur by Aquamagic Water Amusement Park with an investment of Rs 7.50 crore.

While approving the proposals, Padhi asked the tourism department officials to fix commencement and commissioning timeline against each projects. The allottees were asked to commission the projects within three years from the date of taking over possession of the land.