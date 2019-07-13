Bhandaripokhari: Despite the fact that flooding is nothing new to Bhandaripokhari block in Bhadrak district, two mechanised boats meant for relief and rescue operations are lying at the block office here under the open sky without care or maintenance.

Situated on the bank of the Baitarani river and surrounded by several rivulets, flooding is a near constant every rainy season here. Most parts of this block gets inundated and often remain cut off from the rest of the world for days together at times of flood in the Baitarani.

The administration uses these boats to reach out to the marooned people. Rest of the times though, the importance of these machines — procured at over a lakh each by the Special Relief Commissioner and given to the block – are easily forgotten.

Being subjected to harsh weather conditions all through the year under open sky, these two boats have started gathering rust.

According to a source in the block office, these were last used during floods in the Baitarani and Genguti rivers. They were taken to dry bed in the block office premise after water receded, and have since been stationed there with their motors removed.

Despite two boaters attached to these rafts, zero periodic maintenance is carried out. Neither of the boats has received even a layer of coat to avoid corrosion. They might end up being useless by the time they are needed again, locals pointed out.

When contacted, block development officer Banamali Tarai said, “We do not have a secure place or shed to keep the boats. That said, we have taken out the motors and have kept them safely in our office.”

