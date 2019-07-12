Sambalpur: Odisha government is considering converting Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), a premier health institute in Western Odisha to a medical university, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said here Thursday.

The Minister accompanied by department Secretary Pramod Meherda arrived here to make an assessment of the situation in VIMSAR.

Das promised to solve most of the problems of the institute within three months on a war footing and assured that 236 acres of land will be permanently transferred to the institute.

He also promised that the government would consider giving more financial and administrative autonomy to the institute.

The minister initiated the process for appointment of 23 contractual doctors and said the associate professors working in the institute will be promoted to the post of professors while the assistant professors will be promoted to the post of associate professors by July 30 next.

Das assured that in every four months he would review the progress and all other works both in medical and college and asked the VIMSAR authorities to utilize all sophisticated machines for the benefit of the poor patients.

