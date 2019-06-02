Puri: Parents and guardians in the Holy City here are worried about the school and college education of their children as most of the educational institutes have been badly damaged by the cyclonic storm that made a landfall on the Puri district coast, May 3.

The parents have urged the state government to take immediate steps to repair damaged infrastructure in schools and colleges.

The summer storm has left a trail of devastation in the Pilgrim City. The asbestos roofs of many schools and colleges have been blown away by the cyclone. Besides, boundary walls, windows, doors and other infrastructure have been damaged at almost all schools and colleges in the city and its outskirts.

This apart, several trees and plants on school and college premises have been either been uprooted or damaged by the storm.

Apart from the administrative block, the roofs of all other buildings and classrooms at the Government Girls’ High School have been completely blown away by the storm. The situation is no better in Puri Zilla School, Bishwambar Vidyapeeth, Bholanath School and Gadadhar Vidyapeeth.

The cyclonic storm has not spared Samanta Chandra Sekhar (SCS) Autonomous College, Government Women’s College and many other institutes of higher education in the coastal city.

It is worth mentioning here that all the educational institutions in Puri have been closed for students soon after the cyclone.

According to SCS College principal Sujata Mishra, several classrooms, laboratories, hostels and other buildings of the institute have been damaged by cyclone Fani. “Infrastructure worth Rs 37 crore has been damaged at SCS College. We would certainly face problems to accommodate our hostel boarders after the summer vacation,” Mishra said.

It is learnt that a 300-bed hostel of Puri Government Women’s College has been destroyed by the storm. “Infrastructure damage at our college has been pegged at Rs 2 crore,” said a source in the Women’s College.

At least three hostels and many other buildings at Srijagannath Sanskrit University have been ravaged by cyclone Fani. “Properties worth Rs 37 crore have been damaged on the varsity premises. We have sent a report in this regard to the state government,” said Vice-Chancellor Radhamadhab Dash.

Similarly, properties worth Rs 30 lakh have been destroyed at Srijagannath Vedic Mahavidyalaya in the city here.

“The cyclone has given a body blow to the education sector in Puri. The SCS College is looking like a war zone. We are worried about the education of our children,’ said Naba Kishore Pradhan, a guardian.

Student leader Subhagya Dash said the state government should consider the issue and initiate measures to restore damaged infrastructure and green cover in educational institutions in Puri district.

Puri district education officer (DEO) Hrushikesh Kandi said infrastructure of around 2,350 primary and high schools in the coastal district have been damaged by the storm. “We have pegged the damage at Rs 37 crore and sent a report to the state government. We have held discussions with block education officers (BEOs) and headmasters to resume classes after the summer vacation,” Kandi added.

Collector Balwant Singh said they are trying to remove green trash and debris from school and college compounds. “We have sent a detailed report to the state government. Steps will be taken to restore the damaged infrastructure and plant saplings on school premises,” he added.