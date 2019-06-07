Bhubaneswar: With the south-west monsoon all set to hit the state in a few days, the state government has geared up to combat water-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, diarrhoea and jaundice.

Various departments including Health & Family Welfare, School & Mass Education, Steel & Mines, Housing & Urban Development and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water have issued instructions to the District Collectors and their respective officials to take precautionary measures to tackle the water-borne diseases.

Water-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, diarrhoea and jaundice cause immense public health problems in the state during monsoon and post-monsoon periods.

The government has instructed the mining officials to take steps for prevention of water stagnation in unused tyres of vehicles.

Unused material like iron or cemented tanks, plastic tanks are to be kept covered in domestic and adjoining areas, the government said in the order.

The government has decided to create awareness among schoolchildren and public through teachers and panchayati raj members about water-borne diseases.

Municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) were also given instructions in this regard.