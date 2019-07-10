Jhumpura: Although government and private lands are being encroached upon by land sharks in Jhumpura block of Keonjhar district, the administration fails to find suitable plots to construct buildings for government offices here, a report said.

There are plans to construct buildings for the Registrar’s office, extension of the Community Health Centre, a warehouse of the RMC, staff quarters and Excise Department office here.

In some cases the administration has been facing land shortage. There are also instances of public opposition to official bid to demarcate unused government land.

Here is a case in point. When officials of Jhumpura tehsil went to a spot close to NH-20 Tuesday to demarcate government land, locals opposed the effort. There are two government plots in khata-155 with around 50 decimal land.

The plots were barricaded with cement poles, but some of them were broken. The administration has displayed a signboard on the land warning encroachers. But the locals offered resistance in an attempt to grab the land.

Tehsildar Janak Nayak said action would be taken against those who try to grab reserved land.

