Sambalpur: Participating in a review meeting at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), minister of health Naba Kishore Das Thursday promised to sort out issues besetting the premier medical institute in western Odisha.

In this connection, he held discussions with the authorities of VIMSAR Wednesday and learnt about various problems affecting the institute. He promised to introduce financial bonds for medical students. Accordingly, agreements will be made with pass-out students so that they will serve the people of Odisha instead of going outside.

However, stringent actions will be taken against students who will leave the state in lure of money. The health minister also advised department heads to sort out minor issues of VIMSAR. He hoped that, ‘the Institute will certainly grow with the cooperation of all and patients of this region will get adequate healthcare facilities’.

Further, the minister directed VIMSAR authorities to speed up the process to fill up vacancies so that all vacant posts will be filled up in next three months.

He said as VIMSAR is autonomous, its director has been authorised to take decisions and sort out issues by convening meetings

He added that the state government and the health department would extend all possible cooperation and help in sorting out the issues of the institute.

He also assured that problem arising out of shortage of doctors across the state will be resolved in two years.

PNN