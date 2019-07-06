Bhubaneswar: The lecturers of government and non-government aided colleges in the state will now have to work seven hours a day as per a notification issued by the state government Friday.

“All teachers posted in government colleges and non-government aided colleges, including principals, shall henceforth perform duty for at least seven hours on working days,” a letter from Saswat Mishra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education department to the college principals said. However, the seven-hour duty rule is not applicable to guest faculties, it added.

“In addition to teaching related work, teachers are required to devote time for library, research, taking extra classes for late entrants, taking corrective classes for needy students, monitoring students attendance, assisting in non-teaching statements,” the letter reads.

This apart, students will have to ensure 75 per cent attendance in classes, failing which they would not be allowed to appear for the end-term examination.

“Student attendance must be monitored on a monthly basis and parents of students not attending 75 per cent of classes must be contacted over phone or SMS or postcard,” the letter stated.