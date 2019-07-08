Chhatrapur: In order to ensure the attendance of employees in offices, schools and colleges, Vijay Amruta Kulange, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate of Ganjam district, has ordered implementation of Biometric Attendance System.

According to sources, all the Sub-collectors of Chhatrapur, Bhanjanagar and Berhampur, Block Developmental officers (BDO), Tehsildars and sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO), District Officers, Deputy Collectors and Assistant Collectors are directed to implement this in their offices.

The fourth Saturday of every month has been declared as a general holiday. The decision by the government aimed towards improving the efficiency in administration and to make it more citizens centric has been implemented with immediate effect.

That apart, the government has also revised the day-to-day working hours in the government offices from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM with a lunch break of 30 minutes from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

PNN