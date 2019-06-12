Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel thrashed a journalist who was covering a train derailment near Dhimanpura in the early hours of Wednesday.

GRP personnel who were present on the spot, abused, kicked and beat up Amit Sharma of News 24. They snatched his camera.

Here's a video of GRP cops thrashing journalist Amit Sharma in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh last night. Sharma had gone to cover a train derailment late at night. One SHO and a cosntable have been suspended after local journalists demanded action be taken. @CNNnews18 @news18dotcom pic.twitter.com/rW7tnGY42L — Uday Singh Rana (@UdaySRana) June 12, 2019

The journalist said that the cops refused to listen to him and continued to thrash him.

“I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth,” Sharma said.

Several scribes rushed to the police station on learning about the incident and put the video footage of cops beating up Amit Sharma on the social media. The journalists also contacted senior officials at the police headquarters.

Watch journalist Amit Sharma narrate the ordeal, also look at the arrogance of SO, GRP Shamli Rakesh Kumar. He first thrashed him, snatched his phone and then locked him up in the prison! Is @dgpup listening? Will there be an action? Or is it that only journos will be arrested? pic.twitter.com/0paqM02mtB — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) June 11, 2019

Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar and GRP constable Sunil Kumar have been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

The journalist was later released.

Shamli’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said that the senior officials had been apprised of the incident which was ‘unfortunate’ and strict action would be taken against the accused.

IANS