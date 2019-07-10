Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has initiated process for development of Social Registry and Integrated Social Protection Delivery Platform (SPDP) for accurate and quicker delivery of Government to Citizen (G2C) services in the state.

Experts from World Bank, various states and the central government shared their knowledge, experience over the issues at a national level workshop organised by the state government here Tuesday.

Inaugurating the workshop, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said SPDP is based on the principles of 5 Ts- Technology, Team work, Transparency, Transformation and Time of the government to cater to citizen’s need more efficiently.

Finance Secretary Ashok Kumar Meena said the state has a wide variety of social assistance programmes which accounted for a large share of GSDP annually.

“Development of an integrated Social Registry would make identification of beneficiaries more transparent, quicker and accountable,” he said adding that this would also reduce the costs involved in transmission of benefits and services to the targeted beneficiaries.

The workshop is intended to capture the requirements of respective departments and other stakeholders for establishing a ‘social registry’.

Meena said the practices adopted by some states within India and countries abroad would also be looked into for working out the best suited method for Odisha.

The issues relating to data net connectivity in the state, last mile benefit delivery to people in unbanked areas, alternative means of service delivery like India Post, fair price shops, self help groups, common service centers, small saving agents, banking correspondents, augmentation and authentication of citizen data base, adherence to personal data processing rules, continuous, establishment of data exchange were deliberated in the work shop.

Odisha has been implementing DBT for the last three years.

Presently, the state DBT Cell is functioning under the administrative control of Finance department. An online portal entitled https://dbt.odisha.gov.in has been made operational.

So far 17 schemes of both the state and central government have been uploaded in the portal.

The schemes like Seed subsidy, National food security, Agriculture Technology Management Agency ( ATMA), Post-Matric scholarship for ST,SC , OBC and EBC students, MGNREGA, PMAY ( Gramin and Urban), ASHA workers Incentive, Angan Wadi Workers honorarium, Rastriya Swastya Bima Yojana ( RSBY) , Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, , Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana, KALIA, Paddy procurement, MAMATA, Medhabruti Scholarship have been undertaken under DBT.

Steps are being taken to bring more schemes under DBT fold soon, Meena said.

