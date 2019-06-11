Puri: Odisha government has decided to deploy 200 additional buses to Puri during car festival this year to ensure hassle free transport to the pilgrim town during the festivities.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Central Range Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) Anil Samal Monday.

“It has been decided to run additional buses for Rath Yatra, Bahuda and Suna Besa of the deities in Puri. The buses will get the permit to operate round-the-clock during the festival,” said Debendra Sahoo, secretary of Odisha private bus owners’ association speaking to reporters after the meeting.

These buses will run in coordination with other agencies as instructed by the RDC. Special arrangement of e-rickshaws will be made at Talabania for physically challenged passengers, Sahoo added.

Additional bus services apart, the government plans to enforce tariff strictly. Over-charging on this route becomes a standard fare during the festival.

This time, the administration has promised to take stringent action against private bus owners, if they overcharge the passengers. Further, “Facilities like first-aid and drinking water will be provided at every bus stoppage,” said RDC Samal.