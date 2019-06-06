Cuttack: Two weeks after the results of High School Certificate (HSC) examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) were announced, the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Thursday said that it has served a notice on 82 schools that recorded zero pass percentage.

Speaking to reporters, S&ME Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash said that the decision was taken after a meeting with BSE authorities- who gave their inputs on the issue.

Dash also said that he will personally visit these schools and review the reason behind their poor performance in the exam.

The minister hinted that punitive and corrective measures would be taken only after his assessment of the ground situation.

This apart, in his first courtesy visit to the BSE office Thursday, Dash discussed ways to improve quality of education in government funded schools of the state.

“Government schools in the state are losing credibility these days. This has become a challenge for us. I will take every step necessary to renew the faith of public in the schools,” said the minister.

As part of the plan to improve quality education, a proposal was also put forth at the meeting for introduction of ‘Spoken English’ course, he added.