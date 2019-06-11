Bhubaneswar: Environmentalist Anoj Kumar Mohapatra of Balasore has warned the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) of the plausible adverse impact on the environment, economy and the livelihood of local populace if the proposed Subarnarekha port project comes up.

In a letter, Mohapatra sought urgent intervention of OSPCB in view of the environmental impact and demanded an investigation into the matter.

The state government October 17, 2012 had granted approval for the project proposed by Subarnarekha Port Pvt Ltd at Choumukh in Balasore district. But the project remained a non-starter for seven years. Further, the government renewed the approval for the project May 24, 2018 for another five years.

After years of inactivity, a group of workmen along with machines started camping at the proposed site last week. The workers were also seen conducting various tests on the site. Notably, the environment clearance accorded to the project was valid until 2017 and consequently, the ongoing work in May 2019 is in gross violation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, Mohapatra pointed out.

The land earmarked for the port is not “free from encumbrance”, Mohapatra said as the land was being used by local people. Encroachment cases have also been launched against the villagers who are in possession of the land and are paying cess to the government. “Such people are marginalized farmers and economically backward. Their entire livelihood depends on the common land,” Mohapatra suggested.

Subarnarekha river has been eroding its alluvial banks every year to the detriment of farmers having lands on the embankment. As such farmers are continuously losing their ancestral land to the river as they are dependent on the common land for fishing, beetle vine cultivation, paddy and vegetables farming.

The proposed site at Chaumukh is also a breeding ground for Olive Ridley Turtle and red crabs, added Mohapatra.