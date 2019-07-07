Dhenkanal: ‘Green Corridor’, a campaign started in eight of the elephant infested states, was Saturday launched in Dhenkanal district from Gandia block.

Divisional forest officer Sudarshan Patra inaugurated the campaign at Karamula by planting a ‘Neem’ sapling. On this occasion, Patra said that importance has been laid out on creating a green coverage mostly with trees that elephants use as their food.

On this occasion 41 saplings of 11 varieties were planted.

Under this campaign, a massive plantation drive is being taken up in areas known to be elephant habitats. Besides, awareness is being created in these areas to ensure safety of their corridors and make these corridors obstruction free.

Earlier school students of a residential school here took out a procession through the villages creating awareness among the villagers.

PNN