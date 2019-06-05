Bhubaneswar: The PNV Group Wednesday observed the World Environment Day with the hashtag “#green home clean air” here. Employees of PNV Group congregated near the Press Club of Odisha, Bhubaneswar early in the morning to distribute saplings to the people of Bhubaneswar with a motto to save the earth and make it greener. Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Ashok Chandra Panda, Bhubaneswar-Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Kabisurjyanagar MLA Latika Pradhan and many other dignitaries were part of the green initiative. Saplings were also distributed to them. The dignitaries extended their cooperation to build a new Odisha.