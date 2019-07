Bhubaneswar: All principal heads of departments along with DRM, Khurda Road and senior railway officials including members of East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) headed by General Manager Vidya Bhushan planted saplings on railway premises at Rail Kunj and Mancheswar in the city. The programme was part of a month-long tree plantation drive ‘Vana Mahotsav’ by the ECoR to beautify the area and make it environment-friendly in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

PNN