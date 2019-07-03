Los Angeles: The 16th season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is set to premiere September 26, ABC has announced.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the network declared that the Ellen Pompeo-fronted medical drama will air from 8-9 pm.

As per the ABC’s schedule, the Crime drama ‘How to Get Away with Murder’, featuring Viola Davis in the lead, will return for its sixth run the same day at 10:00pm. The final season of ‘Modern Family’ will air the next day from September 25.

Nahnatchka Khan’s family comedy ‘Fresh off the Boat’, starring Constance Wu and Randall Park, will come back for its sixth installment, in September as well.

PTI