Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan were seen enjoying their holidays in London. Sara also shared a couple of pictures on social media.

The actress returned from London last night so guess who came to receive her at the airport? Her ‘Aaj Kal ’ co-star Kartik Aaryan in a black pullover.

Sara looked pretty in a cute pink coloured sweatshirt with black joggers and a pair of white shoes. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked dapper in a black t – shirt teamed up with a light blue denim shirt and black joggers.

It seems like the rumours are actually true and the two superstars are dating each other.

On work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Aaj Kal’ opposite Kartik. The movie has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is scheduled to be released next year.

Sara will also be paired up opposite Varun Dhawan for the remake of the movie ‘Coolie No. 1’.

PNN/Agencies