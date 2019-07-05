Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen once had an interesting anecdote to share about Salman Khan during a reality show programme, which happened when the iconic film ‘Maine Pyar Kiu Kiya’ (2005) was being shot.

The unit was working on a strange situation which demanded both Sushmita and Salman to look same in terms of height. Sushmita is 175cm and Salman is 174cm. Unfazed by the turn of events, Bhaijan walked up to Sushmita and said, ”you carry your height and I will carry mine.”

Well, that was a great relief for the unit and the issue turned into a non-issue. This proves that Salman being the superstar isn’t wary of getting featured against taller heroines over the years.

Since 1988 when he did Biwi Ho To Aisa, hea has acted in 96 films, among which in nine films his heroines were taller than him and that didn’t bother him in terms of box office collections.

One who thinks Sushmita is the tallest actress who worked opposite Salman, he/she is highly mistaken. The tallest actress Salman has worked with is Sonam Kapoor who is 177 cm. Sonam worked with the superstar in two films — Saawariya and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The shortest actress he has worked with is Rangeela star Urmila Matondkar who is 156 cm in height. The film was Janam Samjha Karo. Salman’s heroines’ heights ranged from 160-174 cm.