Bhubaneswar: Gujarat Government has sought advice from their Odisha counterparts on preparedness and planning as it braces to face Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Vayu’.

Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh has said that he will speak to Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi about his experience in tackling extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani that made landfall near Puri June 3.

Singh was highly appreciative of the efforts of the Odisha government in handling Fani.

“I will talk to Odisha Chief Secretary about his experience and what could be implemented in case the need arises here in Gujarat. We will take useful inputs from them,” he said.

Odisha Chief Secretary Padhi, meanwhile, has assured Singh of all possible help. He said that both Chief Secretaries have already spoken over evacuation procedures and Odisha’s experience during cyclones Fani and Titli.

‘Vayu’ is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph around morning June 13.