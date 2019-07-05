Dubai: Several non-resident Indians (NRI) and businessmen in the Gulf region Friday welcomed India’s Union Budget for 2019-20 and said that the government should focus more on job creation.

Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of UAE-based Lulu Group, said the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term in office has very efficiently covered almost all critical sectors which will surely boost India’s march towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

“The key takeaways for me in this maiden budget are the stress given to rural and agricultural development, women entrepreneurship and making India the global education hub of excellence,” Ali said.

According to Ali, India’s biggest asset has always been its young human resource and the measures taken in the fields of research and education will surely go a long way in boosting start-ups in various fields and across all economic segments.

“On the infrastructure side, the plan to revitalise the Railways, the back bone of internal trade is highly encouraging. I have always been a big advocate of PPP model of development and investments in the infrastructure sector, so obviously it is heartening to note that the government is promoting this model. Surely many organisations will come forward to be a part of this opportunity, to spur faster growth,” Ali pointed out.

Ali said that as an NRI, he is extremely happy to note that Aadhaar issuing process has been simplified.

“I am eagerly looking forward to the proposed Annual Global Investors Meet especially now that the NRI investment in the country would be made much easier by merging NRI portfolio route with foreign portfolio investment,” said.

Firoz Merchant, chairman of Pure Gold, said the budget is a clear attempt to simplify processes and compliances.

“Overall I feel the Indian economy is moving in the right direction but with baby steps,” Merchant said, adding that it lacks, however, clear steps on boosting the economy and employment.

Kamal Vachani, group director of al-Maya Group, welcomed the proposal related to Aadhaar cards, which will be issued for Indians travelling back without waiting for six months.

“Steps easing restrictions on media, aviation and infrastructure are welcome steps as NRIs can now invest in these sectors,” Vachani said. “Significant point is that corporate tax reduced to 25 per cent for companies with turnover up to Rs 400 crores,” he added.

Obaidur Rahman, chairman of Bihar Foundation in Saudi Arabia, said the budget is for the poor and the middle-class.

“I would like to congratulate the NDA government. The budget will benefit the middle-class taxpayers, small businesses, the poor and marginalised greatly. It is definitely a pro-middle class budget,” stated Rahman.

Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman of Nikai Group of Companies and president of Business Leaders Forum, said it is a politico-socio-economic budget covering the entire spectrum of the NDA’s manifesto promises, bringing together woman power representing 48 per cent of the population and building foundation for USD 5 trillion economy in the next 5-6 years.

However, major steps to create jobs were not visible. More allocation on Health and Education could have been announced. Revenue side was not fully spelt out, pointed out Shahdadpuri.

