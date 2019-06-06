Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his next film, ‘Sooryavanshi’. Akshay will play the role of an ATS officer and will share the screen with Katrina Kaif. This is for the first time that Akshay has teamed up with Rohit Shetty.

According to reports, Gulshan Grover has been roped in as villain in ‘Sooryavanshi’. Grover will be seen in a different look and shooting has begun in Bangkok.

The duo of Grover and Akshay has already been in films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘International Khiladi’ and ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ among others.

Grover said that he is a huge fan of Rohit Shetty’s films. He is also a bigger believer that not only does he deserve all the success he has got but also deserves a lot more for the way he understands the responsibility of success and mega-movies entertainment so well. He keeps his family and young audiences in mind while making his films.

Recently, photos of Akshay’s high-octane stunts were revealed from the shooting location. Akshay is seen hanging from helicopter while Rohit Shetty is riding a bike.