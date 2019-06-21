Puri: The repair work at Gundicha temple, which was affected by Cyclone Fani, has reached the final stage, said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator PK Mohapatra after visiting the shrine Thursday.

The cyclone had left a trail of devastation at Gundicha temple that hosts Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra during the annual Rath Yatra.

Several coconut and other trees on the temple precincts were uprooted by the cyclone that made a landfall here May 3. The roofs, windows and doors of the temple kitchen were also blown away by the storm, sources said.

“The cyclonic storm had not spared the office, servitors’ room, Anand Bazaar and other structures at Gundicha temple. The doors and windows of the sanctum sanctorum, Jagamohan, Natamandap and Bhogamandap had been blown away by the storm,” said a servitor.

In order to make Gundicha temple ready for the Rath Yatra, the temple administration had started repair work at the shrine on a war-footing. “All major repair works at the shrine have been completed recently. The remaining work would be finished by June 30,” said the SJTA chief.

According to him, construction work for a public toilet outside the shrine is going on in full swing. “The toilet would be made functional by June 30. The Sulabh International would manage the toilet,” Mohapatra added.