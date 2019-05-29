Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between security forces and holed-up militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district Wednesday.

After receiving specific information about the presence of militants in Kulgam district’s Tazipora village on Tuesday evening, security forces including Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a cordon and search operation.

“The cordon and search operation was started late yesterday evening. As the security forces came close to the house where the militants were hiding, they fired triggering an encounter which is going on, at present,” police sources said.

Heavy firing exchanges were going on between holed-up militants and the security forces, reports said. As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Kulgam district.