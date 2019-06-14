Patna: Two Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders were shot at and seriously injured by unidentified gunmen Friday in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said.

Surendra Rai and Umashankar Rai were attacked by motorcycle borne criminals who indiscriminately fired at them, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukul Ranjan said.

Ranjan said two bullets hit Surendra rai and four hit Umashankar Rai. They were under treatment.

According to the police, it prima facie appeared to be a case of political rivalry in a post Lok Sabha poll scenario.

IANS