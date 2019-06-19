Los Angeles: Guns N’ Roses added eight new shows to their 2019 reunion show line-up.

The additional shows include in North Carolina, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Salt Lake City with two nights at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

According to Billboard, the new run of ‘Not in This Lifetime Tour’ kicks from North Carolina’s Charlotte September 25.

The reunion line-up includes collaboration with the likes of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

The tour, which started from April 1, 2016, will finally wrap up November 2 with a two-night stand at 4,298-seat Colosseum, for their most intimate performance on the tour since a special concert at Harlem’s Apollo Theater in 2017.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

