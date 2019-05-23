Mumbai: Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa consistently produces hit songs. Currently, he is on a tour of 15 cities and will perform in Mumbai, May 26.

Recently, during the promotion for this event, he was asked who he would like to go on a date with, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone. In response to this question, Randhawa said he preferred Katrina as Deepika is now a married woman.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘Gabru Tour’ of Guru Randhawa began in 2018 and was held in 8 cities. Now the singer is going to perform his first concert in Malaysia.

He made his singing debut in Hindi Medium (2017). In 2018, he became part of Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg reloaded’ tour.

His most-viewed song ‘Lahore’ has over 700 million views on YouTube. His first international collaboration is ‘Slowly Slowly’ featuring Pitbull, released 19 April 2019.The song’s music video received 38 million views on YouTube within 24 hours, becoming one of the world’s all-time most-viewed music videos in 24 hours.

PNN/Agencies